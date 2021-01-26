ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Stock Price Up 3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 63,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 148,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

