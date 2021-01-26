Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,112.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. 13,707,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

