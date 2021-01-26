Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $5.46 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.81. 2,497,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.