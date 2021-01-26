Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $1.82 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. 1,999,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,509. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

