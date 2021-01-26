ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

