Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $753,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $307.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $320.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

