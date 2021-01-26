Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.