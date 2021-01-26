ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 4,650 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

