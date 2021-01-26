ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 80,104 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 14,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

