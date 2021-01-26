ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. The Mosaic comprises about 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122,607 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.