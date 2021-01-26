Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Shares Down 22.2%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) traded down 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 220,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

