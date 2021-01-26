Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 12367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.
The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.