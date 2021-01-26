Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 12367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

