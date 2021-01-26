ARAW (ARAW) Trading 90.9% Lower Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 90% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 90.9% against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $26,102.45 and approximately $41.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

