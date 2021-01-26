Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.24). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

