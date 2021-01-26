Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 16,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $574,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

