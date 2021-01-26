Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. FMR LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after buying an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

