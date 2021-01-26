Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.70 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.