Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $99,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.54.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

