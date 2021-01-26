Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Appian traded as high as $223.49 and last traded at $216.59, with a volume of 26514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

