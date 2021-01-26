AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. AppCoins has a market cap of $8.95 million and $261,211.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,588,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,588,450 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.