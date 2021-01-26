Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Apollon Limassol token can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00016874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $702,173.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00152472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.