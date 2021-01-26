Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AMEH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.