Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $68.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

