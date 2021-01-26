APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.03

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 8663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
A number of research firms have commented on APG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
