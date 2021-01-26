APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.03

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 8663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of research firms have commented on APG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

