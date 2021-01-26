Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AON by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.