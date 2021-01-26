Anyswap Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $106,611.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00289621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,245,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

