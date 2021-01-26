Antiample One Day Volume Reaches $20,688.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Antiample token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $679,211.56 and $20,688.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.