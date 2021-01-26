ankrETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $228,792.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,241.42 or 0.03804298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $228,792.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00070862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00836869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.35 or 0.04511959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017431 BTC.

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

ankrETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

