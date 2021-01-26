AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stock Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,355,000 after acquiring an additional 860,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 864,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 437,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE AU opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.