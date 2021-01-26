Analyzing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27% Microsoft 32.28% 40.74% 16.23%

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 6.39 $10.72 million $0.23 29.17 Microsoft $143.02 billion 12.13 $44.28 billion $5.76 39.85

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microsoft 0 2 31 2 3.00

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Microsoft has a consensus target price of $239.02, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Microsoft.

Summary

Microsoft beats Smith Micro Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on various Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a strategic collaboration with DXC Technology. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

