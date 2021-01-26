Analyzing ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ComF5 International and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ComF5 International and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.61 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats ComF5 International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ComF5 International

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

