Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (BOSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR: BOSS):

1/21/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.26 ($32.07). 428,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €45.67 ($53.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

