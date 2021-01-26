Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $168.65

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.30.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. 71,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

