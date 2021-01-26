Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $48.17

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 102,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

