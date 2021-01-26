Analysts Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) PT at $29.25

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,653 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,438. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

