Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target at $36.89

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

