Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $20.95

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.