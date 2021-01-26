Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $131.19

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.53.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. CX Institutional increased its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.27. 8,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,935. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

