Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $24.25

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

