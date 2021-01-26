Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently:

1/7/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $66.00 to $90.00.

12/9/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $950.00.

12/4/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 703,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

