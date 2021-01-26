Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. It has been streamlining businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. A strong capital position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, it expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage, which puts pressure on balance sheet, remains another woe. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

12/16/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,565. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.