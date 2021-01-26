Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN: FSI) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

