Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $10.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.74 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $31.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.89 billion to $31.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.73 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tesla.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

TSLA stock traded up $34.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $880.80. 40,901,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

