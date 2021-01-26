Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.