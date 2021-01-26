Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.