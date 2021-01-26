Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.60 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $124.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $444.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.38 million, with estimates ranging from $523.01 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

NEO traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 912,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,483. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,876.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.