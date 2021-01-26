Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE ITW opened at $202.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.