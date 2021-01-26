Analysts Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report $49.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.10 million and the highest is $50.81 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,968. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centogene by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centogene by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Centogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centogene by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.