Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

