Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce ($1.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.67). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.